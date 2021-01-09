Liam Payne reveals he has to get tested for Covid-19 before visiting son Bear

Liam Payne reveals he has to get tested for Covid-19 before visiting...

Liam Payne has revealed he has to get tested for Covid-19 before visiting his son Bear.

The former One Direction star shares the three-year-old with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

Speaking during an Instagram Live with producer Ben Winston, Liam said he finally got to see Bear this week after spending weeks apart.

“I went and saw Bear today we had a little hangout which was nice as I hadn’t seen him in a couple of weeks,” he said.

“It’s hard with the COVID thing as I have to make sure I’m negative before I go over and see him so it’s having to wait that couple of days before you can test so…”

“He’s only up the street and it’s dead complicated but he’s gotten so big, he’s huge,” he added.

The news comes after Liam’s ex Cheryl shared their plans to spend Christmas together last month.

The former couple split in June 2018, after two years together.