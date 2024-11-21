Liam Payne remembered as ‘kind and generous’ at star-studded funeral

Liam Payne was remembered as “kind and generous” at his star-studded funeral on Wednesday.

The One Direction singer was laid to rest following a private service in Buckinghamshire, which was attended by his family and closest friends, including a host of famous faces.

Liam’s former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik reunited for the service, which was their first public meeting in almost ten years.

Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy was also pictured arriving at the church alongside Damien Hurley, the son of actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Meanwhile, members of Girls Aloud attended the funeral to support their bandmate Cheryl – Liam’s ex-partner, with whom he shared a son named Bear.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes were also in attendance, as well as James Corden, Irish footballer Robbie Keane, and X Factor boss Simon Cowell.

Liam’s friend and singer Jamie Scott was also among those attending the service, as well as Jordan North, Chris Stark, Sian Welby, and BBC radio DJ Scott Mills.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “The service was beautiful but for everyone inside the church, the loss of Liam is still unfathomable.

“A choir performed during the service and Liam’s personality shone through in all of the details. The readings given during the service were incredibly personal and painted a picture of what Liam was really like.

“He was kind, generous and put everyone else first. The service was centred on this. Liam as a son, a brother and a father.

“The man that he was behind closed doors. The man who went out of his way to help others, the fact he is no longer with us is still incomprehensible.”

Following the funeral, an onlooker also told the UK Mirror: “Liam’s former One Direction bandmates stood shoulder to shoulder, their grief clear, as they exchanged quiet words and comforting embraces.

“Simon Cowell, his face still etched with sorrow, was seen consoling Liam’s friend and family, offering no doubt heartfelt words amid the shared pain.”

The service included perfect tributes to the late singer, including a floral display that depicted bowling pins being hit by a ball – a reference to Liam’s famous love of bowling.

Many cars bringing guests to the church also had Batman stickers on the front windshields, which was a nod to Liam’s obsession with the iconic superhero.