Liam Payne ‘rekindles romance with ex Danielle Peazer’ nine years after their split

Liam Payne has reportedly rekindled his romance with Danielle Peazer, nine years after their split.

The former One Direction star and the dancer, who broke up in 2012 following a two year relationship, were pictured leaving Nobu Hotel in London’s Shoreditch together in the early hours of Monday morning.

A source told MailOnline: “Liam has always had strong feelings for Danielle and was gutted when they split all those years ago.”

“They ended their relationship on good terms and are enjoying spending time together now, including on Sunday night,” the insider added. It comes just weeks after Liam confirmed his split from his fiancée Maya Henry, after she publicly reacted to photos of him “wrapped around” model Aliana Mawla. Photos of the Strip That Down singer embracing Aliana from behind emerged on a fan account, who initially thought it was Maya in the photo. But Maya, who got engaged to Liam in August 2020, wrote under the post: “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman.”

“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now,” she added.

In response to Maya’s comment, a rep for Liam confirmed the couple had parted ways.

Liam, 28, and Maya, 22, were first linked in 2018, shortly after he split from Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares a 5-year-old son named Bear. The former 1D star later proposed to the model in August 2020 with a ring estimated to be worth more than $4 million. Last summer, the pair briefly called off their engagement before they got back together. As recently as March, Liam told People magazine they were still very much engaged. “She’s still my fiancée,” he said. “We’re still here together, and we’re very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we’ve been.” “I think we went through a lot in COVID. I feel like we’ve come out the other side of it a bit stronger.”