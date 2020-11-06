The singer spoke about spending time 'away' from his son during a magazine interview

Liam Payne insists comments about his son were taken ‘out of context’

Liam Payne has insisted the comments he made about his son in a magazine interview were taken “out of context”.

During an interview with Tings magazine, the former 1D star said he’s been taking time away from his three-year-old son Bear, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

Liam said: “[Lockdown] it’s the longest I haven’t seen him [Bear] in his life.”

“But we discussed from the start and for different reasons, me and Cheryl decided I should be away for a little bit.”

“It’s not unusual for me to be in and out of his life,” he added. “He’s a quiet and chill child. He doesn’t worry about things too much.”

After Liam’s comments hit headlines, the singer took to Instagram to clarify his statements.

Sharing a photo of a news article’s headline, Liam wrote: “Usually I let these things slide but this is completely out of context…”

“I couldn’t see my son because of the worldwide pandemic that is happening not because I had anything wrong with me like this headline hints at.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Nov 6, 2020 at 6:58am PST

“This interview was done during the first nationwide lockdown at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and I was discussing not being able to see my child which is a difficult time for any parent…”

“I wish sometimes these people would do the research and give context instead of painting people a certain way for click bait,” he added.

Liam and Cheryl welcomed their son in March 2017, one year before they called it quits in 2018.