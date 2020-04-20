Liam Payne hints Zayn Malik will NOT be part of the One Direction reunion

The Pillowtalk hitmaker left the band in 2015

Liam Payne hints Zayn Malik will NOT be part of the One...

Liam Payne has hinted that Zayn Malik will not be part of the One Direction reunion.

Rumours have been circulating that the band are reuniting for their 10-year anniversary this summer.

However, Liam seemed to confirm that Zayn would not be involved after he took to Instagram to have a live chat with DJ Alesso.

“Most of us are in London. We’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment,” he explained.

“You can come and fill in for Zayn. Join the band,” he joked.

It comes just days after 1D fans went into a frenzy when the band members all re-followed Zayn on social media, fuelling rumours he would be making a comeback.

Liam admitted to DJ Alesso that he has been told off for revealing too much about the much-anticipated reunion on James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

“I can’t say too much,” he confessed.

“Louis told me off for revealing a bit about our plans the other day. So I had a group telling off on the group chat,” Liam revealed.

The news came after the band’s long-awaited reunion has been reportedly been in doubt due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

