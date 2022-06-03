Liam Payne dubs Zayn Malik his ‘brother’ as he backtracks on podcast comments

Liam Payne has attempted to clarify the awkward comments he made about his former One Direction bandmate, Zayn Malik.

During his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive this week, the 28-year-old made some offhand comments about Zayn and his former bandmates.

Liam said: “There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side.”

Implying that Zayn’s upbringing was partially to blame for his questionable behaviour in recent years, Liam continued: “If I had had to go through what he went through through his growth and whatever else…”

“My parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times, and Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.”

“You can always look at the man for where he is and say ‘oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d***,’ but at the end of the day once you understand what he’s been through to get to the point, and whether or not if he he actually even wanted to be there…”

Liam added that he himself is “so misunderstood,” so he “can’t sit here and d**k on [Zayn] because of whatever.”

Seemingly referring to an alleged incident between Zayn and Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Liam said: “Listen, I don’t agree with any of his actions. I can’t commend some of the things that he’s done. I can’t be on his side for that.”

“What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you’re willing to give them.”

Since the episode aired, Twitter users have been poking fun at the comments Liam made, and the manner in which he made them.

One user wrote: “I didn’t think I’d live to see the day where Liam Payne is the most problematic member of One Direction, my 12 year old self would’ve never believed it lol.”

Whilst another penned: “The only One Direction reunion we’re getting at this point will be on Dr. Phil.”

Liam has since attempted to rectify the situation by tweeting: “Guys – I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide.”

“They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have.”

“I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family.”

“Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever,” he added.

Zayn dramatically quit One Direction back in 2015, a year before the group’s indefinite hiatus.