Liam Payne ‘dropped by management as solo career stalls’

Liam Payne has reportedly been dropped by his management firm.

The former One Direction star signed with top agency KIN when he launched his solo career in 2016.

According to The Sun, the 28-year-old has since been dropped by the agency after his solo career stalled.

A source told the publication: “There are concerns right now for Liam because he isn’t committed to anything and is spiralling a bit. His management were at the end of their tether and said enough is enough.

“They didn’t know what else they could do to help him. It is hard for him seeing his bandmate Harry Styles having acclaim across the globe but the truth is that Liam has let himself go and is feeling lost.”

“Everyone wants to see him succeed but he’s not in a good place right now.”

Goss.ie have contacted Liam’s rep for comment.

It comes after Liam’s ex bandmate Zayn Malik was reportedly dropped from his US record label RCA, amid his fallout with the Hadids.

A senior music source told The Sun: “A lot of people have tried desperately to get Zayn’s life and career back on track, but nothing has worked.”

“So many people who have worked with him have just given up. He’s almost impossible to control or guide A while ago his label quietly decided it was the end of the line for their relationship, and now this.”

Another source told the outlet: “He’s not with RCA any more. He’s reached the end of the line with them, just as with so many other people before now — managers, agents, label executives.”

“Loads of people believed he had potential. He’s a talent with good looks and lots of fans. But he’s just too much. Unfortunately, everyone who has tried to rein him in over the years has found it too much.”

“He’s so determined in his behaviour, some fear he won’t be satisfied until his career prospects are totally finished.”

Goss.ie has contacted Zayn’s rep for a comment.