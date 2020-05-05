Liam Payne congratulates former bandmate Zayn Malik on baby news

The singer is expecting a baby with Gigi Hadid

Liam Payne has congratulated his former bandmate Zayn Malik and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid following the news they are expecting their first child.

Speaking on Instagram Live, the 26-year-old addressed Zayn’s baby news, which hit headlines last week.

Liam said: “Also this week, didn’t really wanna leave it out, wanted to make sure I said something on my own place before I started getting asked about it relentlessly by everybody…”

“I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi obviously, you know, they’re having a baby.”

Liam Payne officially congratulated Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid on having a baby ! pic.twitter.com/nYtodmg8gx — alina || nsfr🦉 (@myidoliam) May 3, 2020

Liam, who shares three-year-old son Bear with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl, is the first member of One Direction to publicly congratulate Zayn on the news.

The news comes after Liam and his fellow 1D bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles recently re-followed Zayn on social media – ahead of the band’s 10 year anniversary.

Zayn and Gigi are reportedly expecting a baby girl, and will welcome their bundle of joy in September.

