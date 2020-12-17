Liam Neeson surprises frontline workers with sweet gesture

This is so thoughtful!

Liam Neeson has surprised frontline workers with a sweet gesture.

The Irish actor left nurses at the Royal Melbourne Hospital a special gift to thank them for their hard work.

Along with a beautiful flower arrangement, the 68-year-old wrote a note for the staff, which read: “To all you lovely Aussie and Irish nurses.

“Thinking of you all. Much love and respect, Liam Neeson.”

Sharing the thoughtful gesture to Twitter, the hospital referenced Liam’s hit film Taken, writing: “I will find you…and I will…treat you.

“Liam Neeson is filming a movie in Melbourne and was kind enough to send in some flowers to our Acute Medical Unit, which was a COVID-19 ward this year.

“Thanks Liam, from all of us starstruck at RMH!”

The actor began filming upcoming action film ‘Backlight’ in Melbourne last month.