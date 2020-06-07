She died just hours before Liam's birthday

Liam Neeson heartbroken over death of his mother during lockdown

Liam Neeson is said to be “heart broken” over the death of his mother Kitty – who has passed away during lockdown.

According to reports his mum, who was in her 90s, died on Saturday in her home town of Ballymena, Country Antrim – just one day before Liam’s birthday.

The Hollywood star turned 68 today, just hours after his mum’s passing.

Her death was confirmed at mass at All Saints Church in Ballymena, which was aired live on Facebook, following lockdown guidelines.

“We pray for those that died recently…. and Kitty Neeson. Her funeral arrangements will be later,” the Parish Priest said Monsignor Paddy Delargy said.

Meanwhile the Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council said he will be holding a “minute’s silence” for Kitty this coming Tuesday.

“Very sorry to hear this news,” Mayor Peter Johnston said.

“As Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, I will be raising this at full council on Tuesday where we will be holding a minute’s silence. Rest in Peace, Kitty.”

Kitty’s death comes 11 years after Liam’s wife Natasha Richardson died tragically after a skiing accident in Canada.

At the time an autopsy declared that she died of a brain hemorrhage caused by “blunt impact” to her head, after she fell while skiing.