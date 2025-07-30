Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson ‘smitten with each other’ as dating rumours ‘CONFIRMED’

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are reportedly “smitten with each other” according to PEOPLE.

The pair are currently on a press tour for The Naked Gun reboot, in which the 72-year-old plays the son of Frank Drebin, originally portrayed by Leslie Nielsen.

Pamela, 57, stars opposite him as the film’s female lead.

Rumours began to circulate of a romance between the pair after fans noticed their chemistry on and off screen, and now, a source close to the movie told PEOPLE: “It’s a budding romance in the early stages. It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.”

The pair are “enjoying each other’s company,” the source added.

The pair enjoyed a sweet moment on Monday, as both stars brought their two sons to the red carpet for a group photo.

The next day, the co-stars poked fun at dating rumours as they pretended to be caught kissing while visiting the Today show together.

The news comes after Liam gushed over his co-star while speaking to The Irish Independent, saying: “She was very, very funny, and absolutely wonderful to work with.”

“I was aware of who Pamela is. I never watched Baywatch, but I was aware of it, of course. It was a worldwide phenomenon of a TV show. When I met her, there were no airs and graces; she was totally committed to the work and the character.”

“She was usually the first of the actors on set every morning, and just a delight to work with. An absolute delight. I am very fond of her, she is a new pal. And she is hilarious in the film – very, very funny,” he continued.

The two forged a close connection on the set of The Naked Gun reboot, and Pamela has since shared a series of lighthearted behind-the-scenes photos featuring Liam on her Instagram.

The actress, who recently earned praise for her performance in the 2024 drama The Last Showgirl, returned the compliment, calling Liam “the perfect gentleman”.

Pamela gushed that he “brought out the best” in her, and added: “We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving.”

Liam has been publicly single since the tragic loss of his wife, actress Natasha Richardson, in 2009.

Natasha died at the age of 45 following a skiing accident in Quebec. After initially seeming uninjured, she developed complications and was later diagnosed with an epidural hematoma.

Liam, who married Richardson in 1994, was by her side when her life support was withdrawn.

Pamela was famously married to Tommy Lee in the mid-’90s and has been single since her split from Dan Hayhurst in 2022.