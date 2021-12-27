Liam Hemsworth shares rare snaps with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks as they spend Christmas with his family

Liam Hemsworth has shared some rare snaps with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, as they spend Christmas with his family in Austria.

The Australian model was invited on the Hemsworth’s family ski trip this year, after almost two years of dating the Hollywood heartthrob.

In photos shared on Instagram, the couple looked more loved-up than ever as they posed for snaps on the slopes.

Liam was first linked to the 25-year-old model in December 2019, just months after he split from his ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

Gabriella is clearly a hit with Liam’s family as his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who is married to Chris Hemsworth, has posted multiple photos with her on Instagram.

One photo shows Gabriella posing for a group snap with Liam’s whole family, and another shows her and Elsa smiling in the snow.

Elsa captioned the post: “Happy Christmas!! 😍☃️🏂Feliz Navidad!”