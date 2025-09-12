Ad
Liam Hemsworth announces engagement to model Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks | Instagram
Liam Hemsworth is engaged to his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

The Australian actor, who was previously married to Miley Cyrus, was first linked to Gabriella in 2019.

The 29-year-old model confirmed the news of their engagement via Instagram on Friday.

Gabriella shared a black and white photo of them together, alongside a close up shot of her massive diamond ring.

She simply captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

Liam was first linked to the Australian beauty in December 2019, just months after he split from his ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

After dating on-and-off for ten years, Liam and Miley tied the knot in December 2018 – but split just a few months later in August 2019.

Miley and Liam on their wedding day

It’s understood Liam met Gabriella when he returned to his native Australia after splitting from Miley.

The pair are notoriously private, but made their romance Instagram official in 2021.

