Liam Gallagher demands Oasis reunion to raise money for NHS

The singer wants to raise money for the UK's national health service

Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter once again to demand an Oasis reunion.

The singer wants to end his infamous feud with his older brother Noel, in order to raise funds for the NHS as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over.

“Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches,” Liam tweeted.

“I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c’mon you know As we were LG x.”

Many Oasis fans were naturally excited by the news, and left thousands of supportive messages under Liam’s Tweet.

One user wrote: “Liam + Noel = Oasis, millions of excited fans, plus a s*** load of money for the NHS. Fact.”

Another fan commented: “Surely he can’t say no now. The world needs something positive to focus on.”

Noel is yet to respond to his brother’s demand.