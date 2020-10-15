Liam Cunningham reveals the only time he ever ‘stood up’ to Game of Thrones bosses

Liam Cunningham reveals the only time he ever ‘stood up’ to Game...

Liam Cunningham has revealed the only time he ever “stood up” to his Game of Thrones bosses was when they tried to make his character “a perv”.

In the new Game of Thrones oral history book ‘Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon’, the Irish actor admitted he pushed back on plans for his character, Ser Davos Seaworth, to develop a crush on Missandei of Naath.

Liam said: “There’s a streak in [showrunner David] Benioff that’s wilful. He likes to stir the s***.”

“When we first meet Daenerys, Benioff and [director Mark Mylod] wanted Davos to have a crush on Missandei.”

“And I fought them. I’m not f***ing doing it. It’s the only thing I ever stood up to them on,” he explained.

“The woman is a goddess, but with Davos’ history with Lyanna Mormont and Shireen, you can’t have him getting the hots for a young woman.”

Over the course of the series, Liam’s character Davos became a mentor to two young characters, Lyanna Mormont and Shireen.

Liam said he told the showrunners: “You’re not undoing my hard work engendering the sympathy of the audience to have him be a perv.”