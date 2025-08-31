Liam Cunningham makes powerful statement on Gaza at launch of aid flotilla carrying Irish activists

Liam Cunningham held back tears as he made a powerful statement on Gaza today, at the launch of an aid flotilla carrying Irish activists.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Barcelona this afternoon to “open a humanitarian corridor and end the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people”.

The flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, is being lead by a number of activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Expected to arrive in Gaza in mid-September, Irish activists, including psychotherapist Caoimhe Butterly, comedian Tadhg Hickey, novelist Naoise Dolan and poet Sarah Clancy, are also on board.

The flotilla is being supported by Irish actor Liam Cunningham, who has been very vocal about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, the Game of Thrones star wore a Kneecap hat with a Palestinian flag on it as he made an emotional statement.

“The genocide is not about numbers or UN resolutions. It’s about people, and specifically the people of Gaza,” he said.

In an emotional moment, the actor then played a clip of a child singing on his phone.

He revealed it was a Palestinian child called Fatima, and that she had said she wanted the song she was singing to be played at her funeral.

Liam then shared that Fatima was killed in Gaza four days ago.

“Somebody is going to be singing that song over that child’s corpse,” he said while fighting back tears.

Irish actor Liam Cunningham honours Palestinian child Fatima, who had once said she wanted a particular song sung at her funeral if she were killed by Israel; Fatima was later killed in an Israeli attack pic.twitter.com/6r8K3F0ZUj — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 31, 2025

“That’s why I’m at this table, and that’s why the flotilla is important. Western governments should have made it unnecessary for these boats to be making this trip.”

Liam said the world should be “collectively ashamed” of the ongoing crisis in Gaza, and described it as a “shameful period in the history of our world.”

Over the summer, Israel blocked two attempts by activists to deliver aid via ship to Gaza.

Greta Thunberg was on board one of these boats in June, which was intercepted by Israeli forces.

The climate change activist and the boat’s other passengers were subsequently detained and deported.