Lewis Hamilton shocks Formula 1 fans in MAJOR announcement he is set to switch teams

Lewis Hamilton has shocked Formula 1 fans in a major announcement that he is set to switch teams.

It is reported that the 39-year-old will leave Mercedes and join Ferrari for the 2025 season.

The seven-time world champion signed a two-year contract with Mercedes in 2023 but now sources are stating it featured an “escape clause.”

Ferrari recently announced a long-term contract extension for driver Charles Leclerc, but the future of Carlos Sainz remains unclear.

The driver whose deal expires after the 2024 campaign is hoping for a two-year extension, however, Carlos has been linked as possibly switching to Audi.

In 2023, it was reported that Lewis had been offered a contract by Ferrari, but these rumours were quickly shut down by Lewis himself and boss Frederic Vasseur.

It is undeniable that the race track legend has longed to drive for Ferrari throughout his career and now his time may have come.

Lewis has often been spotted driving their sportscars out of their LA dealerships as well as visiting their factory in Maranello.

It is understood that Ferrari’s president John Elkann has led the charge in bringing in one of the most famous faces in Formula 1 to their brand.

If the move materialises, it would likely be a romantic end to the final chapter of Lewis’ show-stopping career.

As fans around the world are aware, nothing would top off his successes quite like winning his eighth title at Ferrari- a fate that escaped even the great Michael Schumacher.

In Ferrari’s desired scenario, Lewis would drive alongside the phenomenal 26-year-old driver Charles Leclerc.

Charles signed a new deal with Ferrari last month for £40 million a year, and Lewis’ is rumoured to surpass that.

The 39-year-old is currently on an eye-watering £50 million at Mercedes, where he has won six of his seven world championships.