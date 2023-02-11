Lewis Capaldi ‘signs seven-figure deal’ for tell-all Netflix documentary

Lewis Capaldi has reportedly signed a seven-figure deal for a tell-all Netflix documentary about his life.

According to The UK Sun, the Scottish singer has been recording content for a film about his career for the past seven years – and now the streaming giant has commissioned it.

The footage reportedly sees the 26-year-old working on two albums – 2019’s Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, and his upcoming album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent.

A source told the publication: “This documentary has been a labour of love and the outcome is a really eye-opening picture of who Lewis is.”

“It shows his funny side but also much more personal elements.”

“It has been made by director Joe Pearlman, who was behind the infamous 2018 documentary Bros: After The Screaming Stops.”

“Netflix is really impressed by what has been made and they have forked out a massive sum to have it exclusively. The hope is it will be out this year.”

Lewis is set to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards, which will take place on Saturday, February 11.

The awards ceremony will take place at the O2 Arena in London, with Mo Gilligan returning as host.

Speaking ahead of the show, the 26-year-old said: “Last time I played The BRIT Awards I was so scared that I had a panic attack before I went on, and then got hammered afterwards. Looking forward to more of the same this year.”

Lewis’ hit track Forget Me is up for British Song of the Year.

A host of other stars will perform at the 2023 BRITs – including Sam Smith, Stormzy, David Guetta, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Cat Burns and Ella Henderson.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV and will be streamed on the BRIT’s YouTube channel.

