Lewis Capaldi hilariously hits back at troll – after they brutally slammed him and Ed Sheeran

This is too funny!

Lewis Capaldi hilariously hits back at troll – after they brutally slammed...

Lewis Capaldi has hilariously hit back at a troll who insulted him and fellow superstar Ed Sheeran.

The troll criticised the two singers by tweeting: “Remember when we got rid of Ed Sheeran, and instead of giving us a break the UK gave us Lewis Capaldi right away?!?!? A curse!! It is literally a curse.”

In response, Lewis shared a photo of him and Ed posing dramatically at Chantry Park in Ipswich last summer, alongside the caption: “f*** you my guy.”

In the snap, Ed is wearing a leather jacket with the words “Scotland’s Beyonce” printed on the sleeve.

Lewis is renowned for his sense of humour, and often posts hilarious videos online.

Recently, Lewis admitted he was “a mistake”, as his dad was meant to have undergone a vasectomy prior to his conception.

In a YouTube Originals video titled Birthday Song, the 23-year-old said: “You should’ve seen my dad, he was really sad.”

“My mum was even more sad. He was supposed to have had a vasectomy. I was a mistake.”

His older brother Warren added: “Lewis was just an immaculate conception. I remember my dad had a vasectomy and then nine months later we got a surprise with Lewis popping out.”