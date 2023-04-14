Lewis Capaldi gives rare insight into relationship with model Ellie MacDowall

Lewis Capaldi has given a rare insight into his relationship with model Ellie MacDowall.

The Scottish singer was first linked to the 23-year-old actress last November, when they were spotted enjoying a night out together.

The couple then went public with their romance as they attended a BRIT Awards after party back in February, where they were reportedly “all over each other”.

In photos published by The UK Sun at the time, Lewis was seen kissing his new girlfriend at the Universal Music after party in London.

A source told the publication: “It’s official, Lewis is in love and he couldn’t be happier. He has been dating Ellie for some time now and while they are usually very low key, he couldn’t keep his hands off her at the after-party.”

The insider added: “It was very sweet to see him so happy, and Ellie clearly adores him too. They sat on the sofa kissing and talking for a while before Lewis headed off to the dance floor.”

“He was throwing some serious shapes to Hot Chocolate’s You Sexy Thing at one point while Ellie just looked on smiling. They make a lovely couple.”

Lewis and Ellie have been successful in keeping their relationship out of the spotlight for the most part.

However, in a new interview with Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills, the Scotsman gave a rare insight into their romance.

The 26-year-old admitted: “I have a girlfriend and that’s going really well, I am happy chappy, she’s a lovely lady I feel good about everything.”

Lewis also revealed that his new single, Wish You the Best, is a break-up song.

The singer said: “It’s about someone moving on and that feeling where you know it’s the best thing for that person.”

“But all you say is ‘good luck I’m really happy for you’ but actually you are dying inside and want to tell them all the things you miss about them and why they should stay with you – so just a really happy song for the summer!,” he joked.

Lewis’ girlfriend Ellie is reportedly trained in acting, dancing and singing, having graduated from the MGA Academy of Performing Arts back in 2020.

The 23-year-old, who is 5’5 ft, is said to be trained in Ballet, Commercial Dance, Contemporary Dance, Hip Hop Dance, Jazz Dancing, Latin American, Lyrical Dance, Modern Dance, Pas de Deux and Tap.

The Edinburgh native is also incredibly sporty – with her interests lying in athletics, badminton, cycling, climbing football, horse-riding, sailing, tennis, hockey and skiing, while also holding a powerboat licence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie MacDowall (@elliemacdowall)

Ellie is set to star in an upcoming four-part drama series about actor Cary Grant, titled Archie.

The model and actress will play the Hollywood star’s daughter Jennifer Grant in the ITV series.

The 23-year-old boasts 10.2k followers on Instagram and over 600 subscribers on YouTube.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie MacDowall (@elliemacdowall)

Lewis has been single since his split from university student Catherine Halliday back in 2020.

Prior to his romance with Catherine, the Forget Me singer famously dated Love Island 2020 winner Paige Turley.

The former couple dated while they were both music students, and remained “good friends” after their split.

Paige is now dating footballer Finn Tapp, whom she won the 2020 winter series of Love Island alongside.