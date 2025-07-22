Lewis Capaldi joined by HUGE Irish band as he enjoys a weekend getaway in Co. Mayo

Last weekend, Fontaines DC and musicians Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender were captured hanging out in Co Mayo as they enjoyed a boat trip in northern Connemara.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, English singer Sam Fender, and lead singer Grian Chatten of the Irish band Fontaines DC cruised the Killary Fjord on Saturday, which is located on the border between County Mayo and County Galway.

Sharing the snaps on Facebook, they wrote: “Even celebrities can’t resist these views.”

They continued: “Yesterday, we welcomed the legendary Lewis Capaldi and Fontaines DC aboard, soaking up the magic of Killary Fjord.”

“After all the excitement of having Lewis Capaldi and Fontaines DC aboard this weekend, here’s the money shot, as captured by crew member Sinead, of the whole gang posing with the true star of Killary Fjord – our beautiful [cruise ship] Connemara Lady,” they added.

It was also reported by locals that Lewis and Sam Fender were both spotted shopping in Tesco supermarket in Westport, Co Mayo, on Friday, where they took pictures with fans.

Sam Fender, best known for his hit song Seventeen Going Under, is scheduled to perform on Saturday, August 30, at the Electric Picnic in Stradbally, County Laois.

Following a two-year hiatus to concentrate on his mental health, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, 28, will return to Ireland for two performances in Dublin in September as part of a comeback tour.

The Irish group Fontaines DC, which consists of Carlos O’Connell, Tomm Coll, Conor Deegan, Conor Curley, and Grian Chatten, will play the main act at All Together Now in Curraghmore Estate in Co Waterford over the August Bank Holiday Weekend.