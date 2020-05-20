Lewis Capaldi confirms he’s officially off the market

Lewis Capaldi has finally confirmed that he has a girlfriend.

The Scottish singer admitted that he’s officially taken during a Zoom call with a fan this week.

According to the Scottish Sun, Lewis was asked whether he prefers being single or being in a relationship, and he replied, “Well, I’m in a relationship so if I said the other one, my girlfriend would kill me…”

“I’ve never told anybody that I’m in a relationship, so there you go. It’s an exclusive for you, right here right now.”

The 23-year-old added: “She’s got red hair, she’s got quite a posh voice. And that’s that, that’s all you’re getting.”

“The thing is, you backed me into a corner. If I’d said [I prefer] ‘being single’, I would never have heard the end of it. So there you go.”

The news comes just months after Lewis was linked to Scottish university student Catherine Halliday.

Back in February, The Sun reported that Lewis had been on a string of dates with the 21-year-old, after meeting through mutual friends.

At the time, a ‘pal’ told the outlet: “They met a few months ago through mutual friends and were in Ibiza together at the same time, but have decided to keep things quiet for now and just see how things end up working out.”

“They get on great and support each other, but neither of them want to put any pressure on it at all at the moment. They’re just enjoying their time together.”

