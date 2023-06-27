Lewis Capaldi announces ‘difficult decision’ to take a break from touring ‘for the foreseeable future’

Lewis Capaldi has announced he is taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future”.

The Scottish singer, 26, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news with his fans – admitting it has been “the most difficult decision” of his life.

It comes after Lewis’ performance at Glastonbury on Saturday, which saw him struggle to complete his set due to his Tourette’s ticks.

In a statement, the Before You Go singer wrote: “Hello everyone. First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.”

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.”

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Lewis continued: “I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through good times and even more so during the past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.”

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life.”

“I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can. All my love, always, Lewis x”

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore commented on the post: “It’s very brave to make this decision and everyone will be still here when you come back ( listening to the album on repeat!) We love you Lewis ♥️x”

The Vamps star James McVey wrote: “Never feel like you need to apologise for looking out for yourself. Your journey with this is inspirational and you’re guiding and helping so many others along the way. Sending so much love, you’re a good person.”

Kate Lawler penned: “The right decisions are often the hardest ones to make. ❤️ Get well soon and your comeback will be magical x x 💫”