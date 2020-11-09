Lewis Burton marks Caroline Flack’s birthday with throwback clip

Lewis Burton has paid tribute to Caroline Flack on what would have been her 41st birthday.

On February 15, the presenter tragically took her own life, months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis.

During an inquest into her death, a coroner ruled that Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Marking Caroline’s birthday today, Lewis took to his Instagram Stories to share a black-and-white clip with the star, writing: “Happy birthday up there. Miss you x”.

The inquest into Caroline’s death revealed that she had left a handwritten note addressed to Lewis in her home.

In a written statement, Lewis said Caroline was “very upset, in fact devastated” the last time he saw her, and that she was “not in a good place emotionally”.