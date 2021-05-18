Lesley Roy misses out on a spot in the Eurovision final

Lesley Roy has missed out on a spot in the Eurovision final.

The Dublin native performed ‘Maps’ in front of an audience of 3,500 people at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena in the Netherlands.

Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine made it through to Saturday night’s final.

On Thursday, May 18, the second semi-final will take place, with 18 countries performing on the night.

Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Moldova, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Latvia, Portugal, Switzerland will take to the stage in the hopes of getting through to the final.

Thursday’s semi-final and Saturday’s grand finale will air at 8pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.