Leonardo DiCaprio spotted out hanging out with THIS actor’s ex at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted out hanging out with Bradley Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk at Coachella over the weekend.

The Hollywood actor and the Russian-born model attended Levi and Tequila Don Julio’s Neon Carnival on Saturday night, and they were joined by Leo’s close pal and model Stella Maxwell.

It comes amid reports Irina recently rekindled her romance with Bradley, who she shares a six-year-old daughter named Lea with.

Leonardo DiCaprio with Bradley Cooper's Ex, Irina Shayk, at Coachella https://t.co/jFqgR42AlM — TMZ (@TMZ) April 16, 2023

Back in November, the pair appeared to confirm they were back together after they were papped packing on the PDA during a romantic stroll in New York City.

At the time, a source told Page Six that Bradley and Irina were trying for another baby.

The insider said: “He is on board to expand their family. They are trying to get pregnant.”

However, the source added that “marriage is probably not on the table”.

“Bradley seems to have a European laissez-faire attitude towards the institution,” they said.

Bradley and Irina were first linked in 2015, and the couple welcomed their daughter Lea in 2017.

Two years later they decided to part ways, but they remained amicable and continued to co-parent their daughter.

However early last year, Irina sparked rumours they had rekindled their romance after posting photos of them in the Bahamas together.

At the time, a source told Page Six that they were thinking about “getting back together” and said Irina “would like her daughter to have a sibling”.

Two months later, they sent reconciliation rumours into overdrive when they stepped out for Halloween with their daughter Lea.

Irina later shared a photo of her sitting on Bradley’s lap as he was dressed up as a bear.

During their time apart, Bradley was rumoured to be dating Hillary Clinton’s close confidante Huma Abedin.

Fans also rooted for the actor to date his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga, but both stars have insisted their relationship is purely platonic.

Meanwhile, Irina was briefly linked to Kanye West in the wake of his split from Kim Kardashian in 2021.