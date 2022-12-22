Leonardo DiCaprio spotted on ‘date’ with 23-year-old actress

Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted on a “date” with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas.

In photos published by MailOnline, the Titanic star is seen getting in a car with Victoria after a night in The Birds Street Club in Hollywood.

A source close to Leo, 48, has insisted the pair are not together, and that they attended a large group dinner.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, has a new girl as he enjoys cozy date with actress Victoria Lamas, 23 https://t.co/DqqzwrDjxP — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 21, 2022

It comes amid rumours Leonardo is dating supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The pair were first linked back in September, following his split from Camila Morrone over the summer.

Page Six previously reported that Leo and Gigi, 27, are keeping things casual for the moment, and “taking it slow”.

An insider told the outlet: “[Leo] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

If Leo and Gigi are an item, it could dispel speculation the actor doesn’t date women over the age of 25.

Since his split from Camila Morrone hit headlines this year, fans have pointed out Leo’s pattern of never publicly dating someone over 25.

Leonardo began dating model Gisele Bundchen in 2000 when she was just 18, and the pair split five years later.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star then dated Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli from 2005 until 2011, when the couple split after she turned 25.

The actor then dated Blake Lively in 2011 while she was aged 23, and Erin Heatherton in 2012, who was 22-years-old at the time.

Leonardo went on to date model Toni Garrn between 2013 and 2014, when she was 20 and 21-years-old.

The actor then dated Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time, in 2015.

Leonardo began dating model Nina Agdal in 2016, but the couple split the following year when she was aged 25.

The Revenant star started dating Camila shortly after splitting from Nina, but the couple have since parted ways.

The model turned 25 on June 16, and it’s understood the pair called time on their four-year relationship at the start of the summer.

Meanwhile, Gigi has been single since she split from former One Direction star Zayn Malik last year.

The former couple, who share a 2-year-old daughter named Khai, parted ways last October following an alleged altercation between him and Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid.