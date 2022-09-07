Leonardo DiCaprio ‘sets his sights on Gigi Hadid’ after Camila Morrone split

Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly his sights on dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, after splitting from Camila Morrone.

According to The Sun, the Hollywood actor and his 25-year-old girlfriend “quietly” called time on their relationship during the summer, after four years together.

A source told the publication: “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer. There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.”

An insider has since told Us Weekly that Leo is now interested in dating Gigi, who has been single since splitting from One Direction star Zayn Malik last year.

However, the 27-year-old is reportedly “not interested” in Leo romantically.

The source explained: “Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest. They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.”

Speaking about Leo’s recent breakup, the source added: “Leo and Camila just weren’t having fun anymore. The honeymoon phase was over and things faded out.”

Earlier this week, Leonardo was linked to 22-year-old Ukrainian model Maria Beregova, after photos of the pair emerged.

The photos were taken in St. Tropez back in July, before Leo’s split from Camila was reported in the press.

Leo, 47, and Maria were spotted together shortly after she parted ways with her husband Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, 30.

Maria’s property tycoon ex is the grandson of an interior minister, who was reportedly the “right hand man” of Libyan dictator Gadaffi.

The 22-year-old grew up in Switzerland, but is currently living in London where she’s studying to take over her family’s pharmaceutical empire.

Since Leonardo’s split from Camila Morrone hit headlines, fans have pointed out the actor’s pattern of never publicly dating someone over the age of 25.

Leonardo began dating model Gisele Bundchen in 2000 when she was just 18, and the pair split five years later.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star then dated Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli from 2005 until 2011, when the couple split after she turned 25.

The actor then dated Blake Lively in 2011 while she was aged 23, and Erin Heatherton in 2012, who was 22-years-old at the time.

Leonardo went on to date model Toni Garrn between 2013 and 2014, when she was 20 and 21-years-old.

The actor then dated Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time, in 2015.

Leonardo began dating model Nina Agdal in 2016, but the couple split the following year when she was aged 25.

The Revenant star started dating Camila shortly after splitting from Nina, but the couple have since parted ways.

The model turned 25 on June 16, and it’s understood the pair called time on their four-year relationship at the start of the summer.

