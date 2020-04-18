Leonardo DiCaprio offers incredible fan experience to raise money for charity

A lot of people would LOVE to win this!

Leonardo DiCaprio is among stars who are offering incredible fan experiences to raise money for vital charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The #AllInChallenge was launched earlier this week, and celebs like Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, and Drake have already gotten involved.

Celebrities are providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences for select fans who donate to the cause, and the lucky winners will be selected through a raffle at a later date.

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Help me feed the hungry during this challenging time. Go to https://t.co/OjfuURDx9y to donate for a chance to have me fly to your town and sing OLLG to you. Thanks pic.twitter.com/wio7yXylgH — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 14, 2020

So far, the stars have already helped raise over $9 million, and all of the proceeds will be donated to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen America’s Food Fund and No Kid Hungry.

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is offering one of the best experiences, as he’s auctioning off the chance to star alongside him and Robert DeNiro in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie.

Announcing the prize on Instagram, Leo wrote: “If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance.”

“Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese.”

“We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere,” he wrote.

Another star who has offered an incredible prize is Canadian rapper Drake.

The 33-year-old is offering a flight on his private plane Air Drake, and the chance to party with him in LA.

Justin Bieber has also offered to fly to a fan’s hometown to sing ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ to them.

Rapper Meek Mill has also gotten involved in the challenge, and is auctioning off his 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom.