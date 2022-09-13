Leonardo DiCaprio ‘definitely pursuing’ Gigi Hadid – after splitting from Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly “pursuing” supermodel Gigi Hadid, after splitting from Camila Morrone.

The Hollywood actor and his 25-year-old girlfriend “quietly” called time on their relationship over the summer, after four years together.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the 47-year-old has now set his sights on Gigi, 27, and insiders have claimed the pair have been hanging out in NYC.

While a source said they aren’t “dating” just yet, Leo and Gigi are “getting to know each other.”

Another source added that Leo is “definitely pursuing Gigi.”

“They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”

Gigi has been single since she split from former One Direction star Zayn Malik last year.

The former couple, who share a daughter named Khai, parted ways last October following an alleged altercation between him and Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid.

If a romance between Leo and Gigi blossoms, it could dispel speculation the actor doesn’t date women over the age of 25.

Since his split from Camila Morrone hit headlines, fans have pointed out Leo’s pattern of never publicly dating someone over 25.

Leonardo began dating model Gisele Bundchen in 2000 when she was just 18, and the pair split five years later.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star then dated Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli from 2005 until 2011, when the couple split after she turned 25.

The actor then dated Blake Lively in 2011 while she was aged 23, and Erin Heatherton in 2012, who was 22-years-old at the time.

Leonardo went on to date model Toni Garrn between 2013 and 2014, when she was 20 and 21-years-old.

The actor then dated Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time, in 2015.

Leonardo began dating model Nina Agdal in 2016, but the couple split the following year when she was aged 25.

The Revenant star started dating Camila shortly after splitting from Nina, but the couple have since parted ways.

The model turned 25 on June 16, and it’s understood the pair called time on their four-year relationship at the start of the summer.