Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted leaving same restaurant amid romance rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted leaving the same New York restaurant ion Friday night, amid rumours they are dating.

The 47-year-old actor was first linked to the 27-year-old model back in September, following his split from Camila Morrone over the summer.

The pair have since been spotted together on a number of occasions, including during Paris Fashion Week.

Their latest sighting was on Friday night, when they were both spotted leaving the Cipriani restaurant in New York City after a dinner.

In photos published by Page Six, Gigi and Leo attempted to hide from the paparazzi as security rushed them out of the celebrity hotspot.

The rumoured couple were joined by Leonardo’s friend Vivi Nevo.

The publication previously reported that Leo and Gigi are keeping things casual for the moment, and “taking it slow”.

An insider told the outlet at the time: “[Leo] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

Gigi has been single since she split from former One Direction star Zayn Malik last year.

The former couple, who share a 2-year-old daughter named Khai, parted ways last October following an alleged altercation between him and Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid.