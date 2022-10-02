Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid fuel romance rumours during Paris Fashion Week

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted at the same hotel during Paris Fashion Week, amid rumours they are dating.

The 47-year-old actor was linked to the 27-year-old model last month, following his split from Camila Morrone over the summer.

In photos published by TMZ, Gigi was spotted returning to the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris on Thursday night and a few hours later, her rumoured beau was photographed leaving the same hotel.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were photographed at the same hotel in Paris at Paris Fashion Week. https://t.co/pUbAonPm4C — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) October 2, 2022

There is also a video of the pair in a Parisian nightclub circulating on social media.

It comes after the rumoured couple were papped together at an exclusive party hosted by Leo’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

According to Page Six, Leo and Gigi are keeping things casual for the moment, and “taking it slow”.

An insider told the outlet: “[Leo] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

NEW: clip of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid at a nightclub in Paris 👀 pic.twitter.com/msfSAun6qI — ʟᴏɪᴅᴀ (@LDCOSTIGAN) October 1, 2022

Last month, PEOPLE magazine reported that Leo is “definitely pursuing” supermodel Gigi.

While a source said they weren’t “dating” just yet, the insider said they are “getting to know each other.”

If Leo and Gigi become an item, it could dispel speculation the actor doesn’t date women over the age of 25.

Since his split from Camila Morrone hit headlines, fans have pointed out Leo’s pattern of never publicly dating someone over 25.

Leonardo began dating model Gisele Bundchen in 2000 when she was just 18, and the pair split five years later.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star then dated Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli from 2005 until 2011, when the couple split after she turned 25.

The actor then dated Blake Lively in 2011 while she was aged 23, and Erin Heatherton in 2012, who was 22-years-old at the time.

Leonardo went on to date model Toni Garrn between 2013 and 2014, when she was 20 and 21-years-old.

The actor then dated Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time, in 2015.

Leonardo began dating model Nina Agdal in 2016, but the couple split the following year when she was aged 25.

The Revenant star started dating Camila shortly after splitting from Nina, but the couple have since parted ways.

The model turned 25 on June 16, and it’s understood the pair called time on their four-year relationship at the start of the summer.

Meanwhile, Gigi has been single since she split from former One Direction star Zayn Malik last year.

The former couple, who share a 2-year-old daughter named Khai, parted ways last October following an alleged altercation between him and Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid.