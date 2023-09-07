Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, spotted kissing 25-year-old model in Ibiza nightclub

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted kissing 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti in a nightclub in Ibiza last month.

The actor, 48, recently enjoyed a trip to the Spanish island on his yacht – where he was spotted hanging out with Love Island star Arabella Chi.

In a video recently obtained by Page Six, the Titanic star was seen locking lips with Vittoria in Hï Ibiza club in the early hours of August 9.

The sighting comes just months after it was reported Leo wants to “ditch” his reputation of only dating younger women.

The Hollywood heartthrob split from actress and model Camila Morrone last summer, around the same time she turned 25.

He was later linked to Eden Polani, 19, and Victoria Lamas, 23.

A source told The Daily Mail back in February: “Leo is very single right now and he is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women. He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department.”

“It is just ridiculous because he cannot go anywhere without being linked to the youngest beautiful woman there. He wants to ditch this image once and for all and he is really bothered that this continues to follow him.”

“Leo wants something like he had with Camila, something real,” the insider added.

Leo has recently been linked to 27-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid – which seemed to dispel speculation that he doesn’t date women over the age of 25.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star began dating model Gisele Bundchen in 2000 when she was just 18, and the pair split five years later.

He then dated Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli from 2005 until 2011, when the couple split after she turned 25.

The actor then dated Blake Lively in 2011 while she was aged 23, and Erin Heatherton in 2012, who was 22-years-old at the time.

Leonardo went on to date model Toni Garrn between 2013 and 2014, when she was 20 and 21-years-old.

The actor then dated Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time, in 2015.

Leonardo began dating model Nina Agdal in 2016, but the couple split the following year when she was aged 25.

The Revenant star started dating Camila Morrone shortly after splitting from Nina, but the couple have since parted ways.

The model turned 25 on June 16, 2022, and it’s understood the pair called time on their four-year relationship at the start of that summer.