Leo Varadkar responds to Miley Cyrus ‘call out’

The US singer had reached out to the Taoiseach online

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has responded to Miley Cyrus, after she called him out.

In a surprising move, the US singer tweeted Leo about the black lives matter movement.

“All across Ireland citizens joined in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in the US,” she Tweeted last week.

All across Ireland 🇮🇪 citizens joined in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in the US. We must stay united with the world to tackle #COVID19 and the racial injustice of health inequalities. Please join us, PM @LeoVaradkar? #GlobalGoalUnite⭕ — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 12, 2020

“We must stay united with the world to tackle #COVID19 and the racial injustice of health inequalities. Please join us, PM @LeoVaradkar? #GlobalGoalUnit”

Speaking about the Tweet for the first time, Leo said he was glad she reached out.

“I welcome Miley, or indeed anyone, reaching out to me,” he said.

He added that there was no evidence yet on whether COVID-19 has affected black people or other minority groups more than others in Ireland.

“The information we have is that Covid has affected affluent households in Ireland more than disadvantaged ones which is very different to America and Britain,” he told the Sunday World.

“Black Lives Matter,” he added.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan talks to Limerick influencer Lucy Fitz.

The influencer reveals why she took a break form social media, giving up alcohol and THAT viral Leaving Cert video: