The actress is expecting her second child with Adam Brody

Leighton Meester names and shames online troll who called her ‘fat’

Leighton Meester has named and shamed an online troll for calling her “fat”.

The actress, who is expecting her second child with Adam Brody, joined her Single Parents co-star Kimrie Lewis for an Instagram Live chat this week.

During their conversation, Leighton noticed a nasty comment, and said: “Somebody just told me I got fat… that’s nice.”

The Gossip Girl star then read the person’s name out loud, in an attempt to shame them for being so rude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leighton Meester (@itsmeleighton) on Jan 10, 2020 at 9:54am PST

Kimrie added, “That’s not nice, you guys.”

The stars then brushed off the comment, and continued their conversation.

Leighton and Kimrie both play single moms in the ABC sitcom Single Parents, and star alongside Leighton’s husband Adam – who plays her ex Derek on the show.

Leighton and Adam tied the knot back in 2014, and welcomed their first child Arlo the following year.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!