Leighton Meester hints she could reprise her role as Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl reboot

Is Leighton Meester set to reprise her role as Blair Waldorf in HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot?

The actress shot to fame when she played one of the main characters in the original CW series, which ran from 2007 – 2012.

The popular teen drama was rebooted by HBO last year, and the revival series is set eight years after the original show ended.

While none of the original cast appeared in the first season of the reboot series, Kristen Bell returned to narrate the series as the voice of Gossip Girl.

Although she didn’t sign up for the first season, Leighton Meester hasn’t closed the door on returning to the franchise.

When asked if she would reprise her role as Blair Waldorf during an interview with Fox 5 New York, the actress said she would “never say never”.

“Yeah, I don’t know—I mean, you know, I’m doing a junket today, this has been asked a couple times, I’m going, ‘I don’t know maybe,'” she replied.

“I will say, you know…I’ve watched the new one, I do think it’s really awesome. You know, I do feel like—I’m happy for them [the new cast].”

“I feel like they’re doing a whole new thing… and I don’t think that we don’t fit in but—or I can only speak for myself—I don’t feel like I fit in.”

“But I will say…I feel really good sort of sitting back and leaving it to the kids. To the young, new generation, they’re doing so awesome,” she continued.

“So, that’s all I’ll say for now, you know. You never say never.”

The Gossip Girl reboot, which has been renewed for a second season, largely focuses on the lives of main characters Audrey Hope, Zoya Lott and Otto ‘Obie’ Bergmann IV.

Lead actress Emily Alyn Lind plays ‘Audrey’, alongside Whitney Peak, who plays ‘Zoya’, and Eli Brown, who stars as ‘Otto’.

The cast also includes Tavi Gevinson, who plays ‘Kate Keller’, Jordan Alexander, who stars as ‘Julien Calloway’, and Savannah Lee Smith, who plays ‘Monet de Haan’.

Zión Moreno also plays ‘Luna La’, Evan Mock stars as ‘Akeno “Aki” Menzies’, and Thomas Doherty plays ‘Max Wolfe’.

The show’s official summary reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.”

“The prestige series will address just how much social media-and the landscape of New York itself-has changed in the intervening years.”