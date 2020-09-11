The couple are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter Arlo

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody welcome second child together

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have welcomed their second child together.

The couple tied the knot in secret back in 2014, one year before they welcomed their now 4-year-old daughter Arlo.

Adam let the news slip during his appearance on Twitch show The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular.

When another participant acknowledged that Adam recently welcomed another baby, he said: “I have a new – yeah, since last I played I have a new kid.”

“I have a boy and he’s a dream, he’s a dream boy,” he added.

Leighton’s pregnancy was revealed back in April, after she was papped showing off a large baby bump.

Leighton and Adam first met on the set of The Oranges back in 2011, and they’re currently starring in the ABC sitcom Single Parents.

