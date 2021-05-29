Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares the moment her fiancé Andre Gray proposed in emotional video

The couple got engaged this time last year

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared the moment her fiancé Andre Gray proposed in an emotional video.

The Little Mix star, who is expecting their first child, got engaged to her footballer beau last May on their four-year anniversary.

Marking their 5th anniversary this week, the pop singer shared a video of the moment Andre got down on one knee.

She captioned the post: “5 years 🖤 2 fur Babies, engaged and creating life ❤️… we are SO SO BLESSED @andregray_ 🖤.”

Leigh-Anne shared the video amid reports her £40k engagement ring was recently stolen from their home in Surrey.

According to The Sun, the ring was stolen earlier this month, when the couple had people in to help them move house.

A source told the newspaper: “Leigh-Anne is distraught. It was her engagement ring that was stolen which, obviously, had huge sentimental value.”

“She accidentally left it out and when she came back, it was gone. It’s hugely upsetting anyone can behave in this manner.”

“Leigh-Anne and Andre are doing all they can to get to the bottom of it, and get their ring back. It’s not about the money — it’s the principle.”

“Leigh-Anne was going mad. She was so upset and furious that someone would do that as well. She doesn’t need the stress.”

“The ring is a symbol of their love, so she was super careful about what she did with it during the move. Leigh-Anne and Andre both feel gutted, properly betrayed, of course you would.”

Surrey Police also released a statement on the robbery, saying: “Officers were called on May 13 after reports of a theft where an engagement ring was taken.”

“The theft is believed to have taken place between 8am and 6pm. Inquiries remain ongoing.”

