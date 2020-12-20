The Little Mix star landed her first major solo gig

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares first look at her upcoming romantic comedy role

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a first look at her upcoming romantic comedy role.

The Little Mix star is set to star in Boxing Day, a festive flick featuring an all-black cast.

The plot follows a British author living in America, who returns home to London for Christmas to introduce his American fiancée to his eccentric British-Caribbean family.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the singer reshared a snap from director Aml Ameen, which gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her acting debut.

“Butterflies,” she wrote, adding: “Eeek”.

Sharing news of her role last month, Leigh-Anne shared a black and white photo of the clipboard, writing: “👀🖤🎬🤩 no words 👏🏽🙏🏽”

The 29-year-old’s Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards commented: “Superstar. Movie star. My inspiration! Ily ♥️”, while Jade Thirlwall wrote: “🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽”.

Leigh-Anne’s solo gig comes after Jesy Nelson announced she was quitting Little Mix after nine years.

Following her emotional announcement, Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie showed their support in a joint statement shared on social media.

They wrote: “After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy.”

“We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being.

“We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.

“We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us.

“We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour. Love always, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne xxx”