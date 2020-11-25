Leigh-Anne Pinnock lands MAJOR solo gig – as Jesy Nelson takes ‘extended break’ from Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has landed her first solo gig since Jesy Nelson announced she was taking an “extended break” from Little Mix.

The singer is set to star in her first film role, a Christmas romantic comedy called ‘Boxing Day’.

According to Deadline, the movie will be the first UK holiday film featuring an all-black cast, also starring Aml Ameen, Aja Naomi King and Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

The plot follows a British author living in America, who returns home to London for Christmas to introduce his American fiancée to his eccentric British-Caribbean family.

The news comes amid reports Little Mix have secret plans to go solo.

After Jesy announced she’s taking “extended time-off” from the band, The Sun reported that Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne are set to launch their own solo careers.

A source said: “The girls have been open and honest with each other, and with their current management team.”

“They have started discussions with some prospective managers and agents about what their solo careers might look like.”

“Some of the girls might end up taking on solo projects with their current management team too,” the insider continued. “But this isn’t about ending the band, it’s about looking to the future.”

“They still have a tour scheduled to start in April next year, and even if that is delayed because of Covid, as is quite likely, they will still complete it.

“That will happen either with or without Jesy, who is taking some time out for as long as she feels she needs or wants to.”

“They’re talking about trying to emulate Take That, where each member has been able to drift out at times and work on their own projects, but come together at other times to tour and work as a group again,” the source explained.

“They love the band and all that they’ve achieved, and still get on very well as great friends.”

“There is absolutely no fall-out between them and they’re all supportive of each other doing new things. It’s an exciting time,” the insider added.