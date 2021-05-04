Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray

The Little Mix star showed off her baby bump in a stunning snap

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray.

The Little Mix star got engaged to her footballer beau in May last year on their four-year anniversary.

Sharing the news via Instagram, the singer wrote: “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you. ❤️😍”

Leigh-Anne’s bandmate Jade Thirlwall commented: “😭😭😭😭😭 love you so much 💚 look at this family 🥺😭💚💫 ”

Perrie Edwards wrote: “I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister! ♥️”

Former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke commented: “Omggggbabe !!!! Yes yes AND YES!!!!!!!! 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you!”, while actress Millie Bobbie Brown wrote: “congrats <3 soooo happy for you guys x”