Leigh-Anne Pinnock admits she ‘doesn’t care if she loses fans’ – after posting emotional video about racism

The singer opened up about her experience with racism last week

Leigh-Anne Pinnock admits she ‘doesn’t care if she loses fans’ – after...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has admitted she “doesn’t care if she loses fans”, after posting an emotional video about racism.

In a heartbreaking video posted on Instagram last week, the 28-year-old confessed she sometimes feels like the “least favoured” member of Little Mix due to the colour of her skin.

Speaking to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning today, Leigh-Anne revealed why she decided to post the video.

“I just thought, ‘You know what, I feel like I need to kind of get rid of this pain that I’ve been carrying around for nine years and hopefully relate to people.’ I just felt it was the right time to post it,” she said.

When asked if she was afraid her views could affect her career, Leigh-Anne confirmed that she “doesn’t care”.

“I don’t care how much I preach about this, I don’t care how much I say, because this is my reality and so many other people’s reality and what’s the point in even going on if we can’t get a change?” she explained.

“I’m not going to just sit here and not say anything.”

“I don’t care if I lose fans, and I already know that some people who have posted have lost a lot of fans – and I just think it’s disgusting, but it just proves what we’re saying.”

Speaking about the positive attention her video has received, Leigh-Anne said: “I just feel overwhelmed.”

“I think I speak on behalf of the black community when I say that, it’s a sense of frustration because obviously we’ve been living with this for so long.”

“But I guess, as I say, the whole world is speaking about it and it’s kind of, hopefully, there is going to be a change and I feel hopeful, I feel hopeful.”

“It’s actually been such a weight lifted for me… I was hearing from people who have been in the same sort of experiences that I have.”

“So being the black girl in their band in the pop industry, saying how they felt exactly the same way as me and I’ve never ever had conversations with people who have had similar experiences as me,” she added.

The news comes after Leigh-Anne confirmed her engagement to Andre Gray late last month.