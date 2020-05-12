Legendary singers Dickie Rock and Johnny Logan have officially settled their feud

Their war of words was trending on Twitter on Monday

Legendary singers Dickie Rock and Johnny Logan have officially settled their differences.

Their feud started trending on Twitter on Monday, after Dickie threatened to give Johnny “a f***ing box” after he slated him in an interview.

Joe Duffy discussed their war of words on RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline, and urged them both to settle their feud once and for all.

Johnny then released a statement apologising for his remarks, and Dickie has since accepted his apology.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, Dickie said: “There are no hard feelings. I will accept Johnny’s apology and see this now as water under the bridge. We can all say things we regret.”

In Johnny’s apology, he said: “Last week I did an interview with The Times newspaper in which I was asked to comment on a statement Dickie had made.”

“I told the reporter that it was none of her business, which was fair enough, but then went on to make some remarks about Dickie which at the time I meant jokingly.”

“I regret those remarks now and apologise to Dickie. Dickie and I have been friends for many years and I hope there’s no lasting damage to our friendship. He is an Irish icon and has my respect.”

