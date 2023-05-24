Ad
Legendary singer Tina Turner dies aged 83

Kendra Becker | Editor
Tina Turner has sadly passed away at the age of 83.

In a statement, her spokesperson said: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Known as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, the US-born singer was best known for her hits including Proud Mary, (Simply) The Best, Private Dancer and What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Tina is survived by her music executive husband Erwin Bach and two adult sons.

She and Erwin wed in 2013, and had been living in Switzerland since 1994.

The songstress was previously married to Ike Turner, who died in 2007, between 1962 and 1978.

Tina rose to fame as part of the Ike and Tina Turner duo in the 70s, before launching her hugely successful solo career.

Since the news of her death broke, tributes to the late singer have been pouring in on social media.

