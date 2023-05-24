Legendary singer Tina Turner dies aged 83

Tina Turner has sadly passed away at the age of 83.

In a statement, her spokesperson said: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Known as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, the US-born singer was best known for her hits including Proud Mary, (Simply) The Best, Private Dancer and What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Tina is survived by her music executive husband Erwin Bach and two adult sons.

She and Erwin wed in 2013, and had been living in Switzerland since 1994.

The songstress was previously married to Ike Turner, who died in 2007, between 1962 and 1978.

Tina rose to fame as part of the Ike and Tina Turner duo in the 70s, before launching her hugely successful solo career.

Since the news of her death broke, tributes to the late singer have been pouring in on social media.

RIP the pioneering, massively talented, and legendary TINA TURNER. PROUD MARY (1970) pic.twitter.com/HHbxaL7DlL — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner 💔 The Queen of rock

N roll has passed 💔 The first song I sang in a singing competition was ‘River Deep Mountain High’ and I won. I was obsessed with her since I was a teenager and she’s part of the reason I became a singer. RIP to one of the biggest icons ever 💔 pic.twitter.com/rkbZQb6ZOS — Claire Malone (@Clairemsings) May 24, 2023

TINA TURNER I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART. THE SONG THE BEST IS TRUE FOR YOU. GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/jNptclnbry — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner was astounding. She was amazing as a younger woman and even better when she returned. And she left on her own terms with a musical of her life running. She was an icon in a way that so many people who are called icons are not. — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) May 24, 2023

tina turner was a true musical legend and her contributions to the world of music will never be forgotten. her powerful voice and electrifying performances touched the lives of countless fans. this queen will be greatly missed. 🕊️pic.twitter.com/6uj734sBup — َ (@risas) May 24, 2023

One of the last stars. Lost at 83. RIP Tina Turner. pic.twitter.com/VNmknnlMdW — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner will forever be remembered as one of the greatest performers in music history. She also supported numerous up and coming artists down through the years. Including that one night she invited a young Canadian on stage with her. pic.twitter.com/xpAJdybSPx — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) May 24, 2023

there are no words to describe how much of a light tina turner the queen of rock was, and how incredibly talented she was, and how she paved the way for so many artists, may she heavenly rest in peace❤️pic.twitter.com/y6dd1Y1Pyq — t. (@lighttmylove) May 24, 2023