Legendary actress Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

Dame Angela Lansbury has sadly passed away at the age of 96.

The actress, whose career spanned over 80 years, was best known for playing Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote.

In a statement, her family said: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.”

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury.”

“She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”

Alongside her iconic role as Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote, Angela famously voiced Mrs. Potts in Disney’s original Beauty and the Beast animation.

A host of famous faces have paid tribute to the late actress following her death.

One Twitter user wrote: “Sad news…Angela Lansbury, the iconic Disney Legend, has passed away at the age of 96. Our thoughts, condolences, and prayers go out to her family, friends, and loved one. She will be deeply missed. Rest In Peace, Mrs. Potts”

A second tweeted: “Farewell to the divine Angela Lansbury, an icon, a legend, a superstar, and one of the greatest actors of our time,” while a third said: “Rest in peace Angela Lansbury, a true icon in every sense of the word.”

