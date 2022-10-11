Legendary actress Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

Dame Angela Lansbury has sadly passed away at the age of 96.

The actress, whose career spanned over 80 years, was best known for playing Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote.

In a statement, her family said: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.”

Sad news. Actress Angela Lansbury has died, according to a family statement. She was 96 years old, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. pic.twitter.com/apRsDzEaNP — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) October 11, 2022

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury.”

“She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”

Alongside her iconic role as Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote, Angela famously voiced Mrs. Potts in Disney’s original Beauty and the Beast animation.

rest in peace, the absolute legend and superstar, dame angela lansbury. you were the hero of so many of my childhood memories. your pioneering work and outstanding talent will always be remembered and treasured ♥️ pic.twitter.com/2rNl0CIOgW — sophia ✨ (@musicallaneous) October 11, 2022

A host of famous faces have paid tribute to the late actress following her death.

One Twitter user wrote: “Sad news…Angela Lansbury, the iconic Disney Legend, has passed away at the age of 96. Our thoughts, condolences, and prayers go out to her family, friends, and loved one. She will be deeply missed. Rest In Peace, Mrs. Potts”

A second tweeted: “Farewell to the divine Angela Lansbury, an icon, a legend, a superstar, and one of the greatest actors of our time,” while a third said: “Rest in peace Angela Lansbury, a true icon in every sense of the word.”

No not Angela Lansbury 🙁🙁 Murder She Wrote theme tune is an absolute classic #RIPAngelaLansbury pic.twitter.com/qEsuhN8ChI — Simon Murdoch 📻📱🎧 (@Simon_Murdoch) October 11, 2022

Rest in peace, Angela Lansbury. Truly one of the greatest, most versatile actresses to have ever lived. She made us laugh, she made us sob, she chilled our blood, and every single time she did it with such ease and excellence. She defined the essence of being a legend. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/pVxmLphydM — 𝖇𝖔𝕺𝖔𝕺𝖔𝕺𝖒𝖆𝖘 👻 (@cinema_gay) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022

Sad news…Angela Lansbury, the iconic Disney Legend, has passed away at the age of 96 😢 Our thoughts, condolences, and prayers go out to her family, friends, and loved one. She will be deeply missed. Rest In Peace, Mrs. Potts 🫖 pic.twitter.com/1l4UYjt4yc — Doctor Disney (@Doctor_Disney) October 11, 2022

Where do you even begin with Angela Lansbury? Five Tony Awards, an Olivier, three Emmys, an Oscar nom, a Damehood. She was one of the greatest cinematic villains of the ’60s, the ultimate icon of cozy mystery, a legend of theater who did Sondheim, Shakespeare, Coward… pic.twitter.com/GC3uVXPGNU — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) October 11, 2022

There have been versions of the song Beauty and the Beast, but the best version of the song will always be the original sung by Angela Lansbury who sung it so beautifully and hauntingly in one perfect take. What a legend. I’ll miss her very badly. pic.twitter.com/d8Divvr2Ol — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) October 11, 2022