League of Ireland footballer ‘set to enter’ the Love Island villa

A League of Ireland footballer is reportedly set to enter the Love Island villa.

The tenth series of the hit dating show kicked off on Monday, June 5.

Ten sexy singletons entered the Majorcan villa, with the public choosing which Islanders to couple up.

Monday night saw the first bombshell of the series – Zachariah Noble, enter the villa.

According to a new report, a League of Ireland footballer has been lined up to appear on the show.

The sportsman, who isn’t Irish, is said to have stepped away from his club as he’s due to make his villa entrance in the coming weeks. His teammates have allegedly learned that the player, who is in his early 20s, has opted to pursue the reality TV opportunity. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

