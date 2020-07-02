Lea Michele branded ‘despicable human being’ by former Broadway co-star following bullying accusations

Craig Ramsay starred alongside Lea in the stage production of Fiddler on the Roof

Craig Ramsay has called Lea Michele “one of the most entitled people” he’s ever met.

The Broadway star described the actress as a “despicable, horrible human being” – after working with her on the stage production of Fiddler on the Roof.

This is the latest criticism towards Lea, following allegations that she made Samantha Ware’s life “a living hell” on the set of Glee.

Speaking to David Yontef on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Craig said: “I think she’s a despicable, horrible human being. I think she has lost touch with reality. We were in ‘Fiddler’ together.”

“As far as Lea Michele is concerned, I think she is one of the most entitled people I have ever come across in this business.” Craig also claimed “the entitlement just came over her body” after she was cast as Rachel Berry on Glee. “She was possessed with this and from that moment on – cause she moved to LA the same moment I did from New York – and I cared for her greatly, but the amount of entitlement … I have never seen the likes of it, especially Broadways.” “You can’t mess with Broadway. You can get a reputation very quick if you don’t respect where you come from.”

Craig added: “Don’t get me wrong. She is more talented than the gigs she did the last ten years, but that doesn’t matter if no one wants to work with you.”