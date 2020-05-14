Home Top Story Lea Michele bares her growing baby bump in stunning new snap

Lea Michele bares her growing baby bump in stunning new snap

The actress is expecting her first child

Lea Michele has shown off her growing baby bump in a new Instagram post.

The actress is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old bared her baby bump in a bikini.

She simply captioned the post with a sparkle emoji.

 

Lea and Zandy tied the knot in Napa, California last March –  less than one year after they got engaged in April 2018.

The actress, best known for playing Rachel Berry in Glee, announced her pregnancy earlier this month by posting a sweet snap of her cradling her bump.

She simply captioned the post: “So grateful.”

