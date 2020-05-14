Lea Michele bares her growing baby bump in stunning new snap

Lea Michele has shown off her growing baby bump in a new Instagram post.
The actress is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.
Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old bared her baby bump in a bikini.
She simply captioned the post with a sparkle emoji.
Lea and Zandy tied the knot in Napa, California last March – less than one year after they got engaged in April 2018.
The actress, best known for playing Rachel Berry in Glee, announced her pregnancy earlier this month by posting a sweet snap of her cradling her bump.
She simply captioned the post: “So grateful.”