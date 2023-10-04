Laurence Fox SACKED by GB News – after ‘unacceptable’ comments about journalist Ava Evans

Laurence Fox has been sacked by GB News, after “unacceptable” comments he made about journalist Ava Evans.

During an interview with Dan Wootton last week, the former actor called Ava a “little woman”, before asking: “Who’d want to s**g that?”

Ava then took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to react to Laurence’s comments, writing: “Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t s**g me? I feel physically sick.”

GB News subsequently suspended Laurence, and have since fired him and fellow host Calvin Robinson – who voiced his support for Laurence amid the backlash.

In a statement, GB News said: “Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were both suspended last week pending internal investigations that have now concluded.

“As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson. The internal investigation into Dan Wootton continues.”

It comes after Ofcom revealed it has received over 8000 complaints about Laurence’s comments.

GB News boss Angelos Frangopoulos previously said he was “appalled” by the remarks made in the episode, and made it clear that GB News values are not in keeping with what was said on-air.

In a statement shared to X last week, Laurence said: “Morning, morning. First of all, don’t take a pop at @danwootton for something I said. That’s not fair. Secondly. I stand by every word of what I said.”

“If a woman wants to go on television and belittle male suicide, she is totally within her rights to do so and not apologise, just as I am totally within my rights to say that I wouldn’t want to shag a hyper offended 4th wave feminist and not apologise, just as people are totally within their rights to be offended by my stating I would run a mile in the opposite direction from women like her, should our paths cross in a bar. It’s called free speech.”

“I realise that the new woke world is low on laughter and high on offence, but it’s still worth trying to find the lighter moments in this joyless new cancel culture which has been created for us. This lady has said on air that she wants men to be ‘frightened’ and ‘terrified.’” “Tumbleweed from the media at her premeditation and malevolence. Because it’s not a man saying it. Which rather proves my point. You are totally entitled to find my mockery of the insane hypocrisy in this world not to your taste, but that’s me, and I will continue to be me, as a wise man once said ‘Be yourself. Everyone else is taken.’” “So you keep trying to cancel away in your state of permanent offence, I’ve been cancelled already and may well be again, but I don’t care one bit, and I will keep defending my right to have an opinion on issues which concern me. Without free speech and the presumption of innocence we are not free. We aren’t quite communist Eastern Europe yet.” “We may very close, but not quite there. It’s still worth fighting for. So if you are expecting a grovelling apology, I suggest you don’t hold your breath. I won’t ever apologise to the mob. Have a lovely day. In this self censoring world, speak your mind. Live strong and free.” Morning, morning. First of all, don’t take a pop at @danwootton for something I said. That’s not fair. Secondly. I stand by every word of what I said. If a woman wants to go on television and belittle male suicide, she is totally within her rights to do so and not apologise,… pic.twitter.com/GhKS06jsq0 — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) September 27, 2023