Lauren Whelan teases new romance after painful split from ex Shane Morgan

It looks like Lauren Whelan has a new man in her life, following her painful split from her ex Shane Morgan last year.

Last April, the popular influencer went through a “very low point” in her life when she parted ways from her boyfriend.

Since then, the Carlow native has been enjoying life as a single lady, but in recent weeks she’s been teasing fans about a new “situationship”.

In her latest TikTok post, Lauren hinted her “situationship” had become more serious as she posted a video of herself dancing around with two bouquets of flowers.

The video featured the on-screen caption: “How life feels when a man worships the ground you walk on.”

“Proof being a man hater attracts respectful kings,” she added in the caption.

In the comment section, Lauren’s followers expressed how happy they were for her, and asked who the “lucky man” is.

One follower commented, “The being a man hater to having a respectful king pipeline is so REAL queen me too rn,” and Lauren replied, “So happy for us.”

Another simply wrote, “Awww,” and Lauren responded, “Cringing at myself 😭.”

Lauren’s last public relationship was with fellow TikToker Shane Morgan.

During an exclusive interview with Goss.ie as our Goss Cover Star last August, the 22-year-old shared how the reaction to their split seriously affected her mental health.

The pair were both very public about their relationship online, and their sudden breakup attracted a huge amount of attention – as fans started speculating about the cause of their split on social media.

“Obviously it’s tough going through a break up, never mind having so many people invested in it online. I don’t really blame people for being invested because we put so much of that online,” Lauren told us.

“But I feel like people really just wanted to jump to conclusions and make up things, and it was kind of an aspect of Chinese Whispers.

“With things with the break up, they might have heard one thing and then people just add, add, add, and they just want to make somebody the villain. When in reality, that’s not the case with most breakups. Things just happen and people aren’t meant to be.”

“But yeah, it was very, very tough. That was a very low point in my life, and my mental health was really, really affected by that.

“But again, we’ve moved on. People don’t even really care anymore. So it’s kind of tough in the moment, but you realise it always passes.

“I’m just ready to move on and put that little part of my life behind me. As much as I loved that part of my life, it’s just time to move on from it.”

Following their breakup, Shane made some comments about their split online, which further fuelled the speculation surrounding the reason they parted ways.

While Lauren faced a barrage of trolling as a result, she said she didn’t believe anything was done out of malice.

“I think everything that happened after, none of it was done intentionally, I hope anyway. Nothing was done with malintent. I think it was just we were both going through it,” she told me.

“Neither of us had been through anything like that before, so neither of us really knew how to act in that situation. It was tough, but I still have so much love for him, and I’ll support him no matter what.”

Lauren and Shane were very public about their relationship on social media, which made the reaction to their breakup online ten times worse.

While Lauren said she “really enjoyed” sharing their relationship the way they did, in hindsight she realised “maybe it isn’t the best idea”.

“As unfortunate as that is, I probably wouldn’t do that in a future relationship,” she said. “I’d definitely do videos, and I do want to have them involved in my content because my content is my life, and obviously they would be a part of my life.

“But I just wouldn’t put as much on there. Just keep much more to myself, I feel. As supportive as everyone was of the relationship, it just became so toxic during the breakup. I think it just isn’t worth it if that was to ever happen again.”

When asked if she was back on the dating scene at the time, she joked: “Nope, I’m sworn off men for the foreseeable future. I’m like, I want to be single until I’m 25 now. I have no interest.

“I feel like I’ve never really had the opportunity to enjoy my life single because, I’ve actually only realised as of recently that I was in a relationship when I was 16 for a year, and then obviously I was with my other ex for almost four years, and then I was in a relationship again.”

“I’ve never really searched for a relationship. I am very much like, if you look for something, you will attract the wrong things. So it’s never a thing being like, oh I need a boyfriend. However, I’ve always ended up having one. I’m definitely a relationship person, but I feel like I just need to let myself live on my own, single.”

Read our full exclusive interview with Lauren here, in which she opened up about her rapid rise to fame, and the positives and negatives of life in the public eye.